Notable TV Host Says 1 Browns Player Won’t Want Joe Flacco Back in 2024

The Cleveland Browns needed someone who could lead the boat to safe haven last season, and they turned to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for help.

Flacco balled out in the final stretch of the campaign, which ultimately resulted in him winning the NFL’s 2023 Comeback Player of the Year.

He slung the football down the field last season and developed an instant rapport with Browns pass-catchers Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

Now a free agent, some believe Flacco will join a different team this year, looking to get more opportunities to play, as Deshaun Watson is going to be the Browns’ starting quarterback again next season.

However, signs are now pointing to the former Super Bowl champion actually returning to Cleveland this year, and it might be just a matter of time before they get a deal done.

With that in mind, FS1’s Craig Carton believes Watson might be less than thrilled to hear Flacco could be back with the Browns again for next season, up to the point where he might attempt to not allow the team to sign the veteran passer (via The Carton Show on Twitter).

"Joe Flacco's not gonna be a Cleveland Brown and that's a lock." — @craigcartonlive says Deshaun Watson won't want Flacco behind him pic.twitter.com/ZVFeWTkdsE — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 7, 2024

Simply put, Flacco could end up being a distraction for Cleveland.

Browns fans loved him, and if Watson doesn’t get off to a strong start next season, Flacco’s presence could fuel a debate about whether or not he should be the starter.

Still, Watson shouldn’t have a say in this, and while Cleveland doesn’t want to upset their franchise QB, perhaps he needs a little competition to get back to his best.