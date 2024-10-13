FOX Broadcaster Celebrates Milestone Sunday During Browns, Eagles Game

When the Cleveland Browns played in Philadelphia against the Eagles today, FOX broadcasters Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert were on the call, something these broadcasters have done numerous times before as the duo has been paired together for five seasons now.

Yet this was a milestone for Albert, a 31-year veteran who has called NFL games at FOX for more than three decades.

X user StatsBrad shared that Albert was celebrating a milestone on Sunday as the broadcaster called his 500th NFL game between the Browns and Eagles.

“Congrats to Kenny Albert calling his 500th NFL game today (Browns @ Eagles),” the X post read, adding, “First broadcaster to call 500 games with one network! Versatile, too! He does PxP for the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and the Olympics!!”

Congrats to Kenny Albert calling his 500th NFL game today (Browns @ Eagles)! First broadcaster to call 500 games with one network! Versatile, too! He does PxP for the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and the Olympics! I’ve always enjoyed listening to him on the call. Very happy for him! pic.twitter.com/DZDfn5Ojh5 — StatsBrad (@StatsBrad) October 13, 2024

The milestone also marked another notable streak as Albert has called all 500 games on one network, working exclusively with FOX for the entirety of his NFL broadcasting career.

Albert’s career started in 1994 featuring the Arizona Cardinals, the same season the team dropped Phoenix for its team location to encompass the entire state.

The FOX broadcaster has had several partners over his career, including Ron Pitts, Brian Baldinger, Anthony Munoz, Tim Green, and Ronde Barber.

Albert said that he feels like his first game was “yesterday,” according to a profile in The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of today’s game.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s that many games, and that your name’s up there with some of those folks. It’s just crazy,” Albert said.

