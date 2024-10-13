Browns Set To Give ‘Hometown Kid’ His First-Ever NFL Start

With more than a dozen NCAA Division I schools in Ohio, the Cleveland Browns have multiple opportunities to scout talented players without ever leaving the state.

Ohio State is a short drive down Interstate 71 from Cleveland, and multiple MAC schools have football programs for the Browns to inspect for potential players.

With the bevy of talent surrounding the AFC North franchise, it’s little wonder the team puts a focus on scouting these schools to find depth across multiple positions.

Today, one local 28-year-old athlete who played football at nearby West Virginia University is set to make his NFL debut.

The Cleveland Browns’ official X account shared that long snapper Rex Sunahara – who the team called a “hometown kid” – is among the active roster and should see game action today against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunahara is a Bay Village, Ohio native, and the athlete has attempted to break into the league after wrapping up his collegiate career in 2019.

The 6-foot-6 long snapper has signed with three different teams in hopes of finding a spot on a 53-man roster, including multiple stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

Sunahara received this opportunity after Charley Hughlett – the team’s normal long snapper – was injured against the Washington Commanders last week.

The Browns signed Sunahara this week to fill those duties, a role he’ll have a chance to fill for at least four games as Hughlett was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list this week, a move that snapped his streak of appearing in 152 consecutive games for the Browns.

