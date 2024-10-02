Browns Drop In Latest NFL Power Ratings

The Cleveland Browns entered the preseason in most NFL rankings either as one of the last playoff teams to make the field or on the cusp of a postseason berth.

Through four weeks of the young NFL campaign, Cleveland has lost three of its four games to drop precipitously in most ratings.

FOX is no exception to that theory.

The NFL on FOX Podcast’s X account shared its ranking of all 32 franchises on Tuesday, revealing the Browns had fallen to No. 26 ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

🚨 Week 5 Power Rankings 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4lJ2Fbl0Uk — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) October 1, 2024

To add insult to injury, the Browns have played three of the eight teams in the bottom quarter of the league, producing two losses in those contests.

Las Vegas – a team the Browns fell to by a 20-16 score this weekend – jumped six positions to take the No. 25 ranking and be one spot higher than Cleveland this week.

Kansas City – a team that is 4-0 entering the week – sits atop the standings while Detroit looked impressive on Monday Night, earning the No. 2 overall ranking.

AFC North rival Baltimore is currently the No. 3 team while the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills round out the top five squads.

Houston, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Washington, and Philadelphia round out the top 10 in that order.

Cleveland will face two of those top 10 teams on the road in back-to-back weeks as they play the Commanders this weekend and the Eagles during Week 6 action.

The Browns can right the ship and jump in the rankings by knocking off a Washington franchise that has started 3-1 this year with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Top 2 Trade Targets