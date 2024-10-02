Insider Reveals Browns’ Top 2 Trade Targets

When Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper sought a contract extension beyond this season, numerous reports linked Cleveland’s resistance to the idea he was too old to be trusted with a multi-year extension.

According to those reports, the Browns avoided extending Cooper beyond 2024 as he turned 30 years old this offseason.

Now, a Browns insider believes that the organization could be bucking that precedent as she believes Cleveland is eyeing a pair of 32-year-old receivers as possible trade targets.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed on X that both Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Tennessee Titans pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins could be on the team’s radar.

Adams’ name entered the fray this week as multiple sources reported the Raiders were listening to trade offers for the wide receiver.

The six-time Pro Bowl athlete sat last week when the Browns played in Las Vegas due to a hamstring injury, but the productive receiver has logged 18 receptions for 209 yards and a score through three games this season.

Hopkins is entering his 12th season in the league, but the five-time Pro Bowler plays for a team with second-year quarterback Will Levis that has not been impressive through the first four games.

With the 32-year-old entering the final stages of his career, Hopkins could seek a trade to a team that could make a run to the playoffs – something Tennessee does not look primed to do this season.

Hopkins would be reuniting with quarterback Deshaun Watson as the pair played together for multiple seasons in Houston where both players made the Pro Bowl roster during those years.

