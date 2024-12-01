Freddie Kitchens Might Land A New College Job

The Cleveland Browns will need to spend the offseason evaluating everything that went wrong during the 2024 NFL season, as multiple issues plagued them.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed to be operating with his hands behind his back when Deshaun Watson was the team’s starter, but the playbook has opened up now that Jameis Winston is manning the offense.

It’s worthwhile to have a conversation about Winston, who has looked comfortable under center for Cleveland and is giving the team chances to win each week.

While Stefanski is likely safe as the Browns’ head coach, the same can’t be said for Mack Brown, who the University of North Carolina recently fired.

Brown wanted to coach until the end of the season, but UNC had different plans and fired him midseason.

Now, former Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is slated to serve as the Tar Heel’s interim head coach.

“Freddie Kitchens (Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends coach) will serve as Carolina’s interim head coach for the bowl game with Mack Brown out,” Vippolis posted.

Kitchens could be in line to hold the position permanently once the season ends.

Kitchens served as the Browns head coach during the 2019 NFL season.

