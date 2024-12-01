Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stat Highlights How Browns Are Underutilizing 1 Position On Offense

Stat Highlights How Browns Are Underutilizing 1 Position On Offense

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

browns helmets
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns will look to continue building off the positive momentum Jameis Winston has generated since taking over as the starting quarterback.

The team is 2-2 in his four starts and riding high off an inspiring snow-filled win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday.

The offense struggled mightily under Deshaun Watson over the first seven games but has improved under Winston.

However, a recent statistic revealed that the team is not fully utilizing one specific position in their offense.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports shared a stat on X that details how the Browns have just 256 receiving yards by running backs this season, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns don’t really have the artillery to rack up a lot of receiving yards out of the backfield.

This passing offense struggled mightily overall under Watson, and the roster’s running backs, particularly Nick Chubb, aren’t known for being receiving threats.

Jerome Ford has 26 receptions this season but has only turned that into 126 yards, or just 4.8 yards per reception, while Pierre Strong, Nick Chubb, and D’Onta Foreman have combined for 15 receptions.

Perhaps the team will explore finding a running back this offseason who is more of a receiving threat to add another element to the offense in 2025.

The Browns have a tough matchup on Monday with the Denver Broncos, and we’ll see if this stat inspires them to throw to the running backs more.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Likes 1 College Prospect For Browns In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation