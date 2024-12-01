Stat Highlights How Browns Are Underutilizing 1 Position On Offense

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns will look to continue building off the positive momentum Jameis Winston has generated since taking over as the starting quarterback.

The team is 2-2 in his four starts and riding high off an inspiring snow-filled win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday.

The offense struggled mightily under Deshaun Watson over the first seven games but has improved under Winston.

However, a recent statistic revealed that the team is not fully utilizing one specific position in their offense.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports shared a stat on X that details how the Browns have just 256 receiving yards by running backs this season, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

Fewest receiving yards by running backs, 2024: Rams 167

Chargers 185

Jaguars 215

Panthers 224

Colts 242

Browns 256

Titans 277

Eagles 306

Patriots 324

Giants 353 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 1, 2024

The Browns don’t really have the artillery to rack up a lot of receiving yards out of the backfield.

This passing offense struggled mightily overall under Watson, and the roster’s running backs, particularly Nick Chubb, aren’t known for being receiving threats.

Jerome Ford has 26 receptions this season but has only turned that into 126 yards, or just 4.8 yards per reception, while Pierre Strong, Nick Chubb, and D’Onta Foreman have combined for 15 receptions.

Perhaps the team will explore finding a running back this offseason who is more of a receiving threat to add another element to the offense in 2025.

The Browns have a tough matchup on Monday with the Denver Broncos, and we’ll see if this stat inspires them to throw to the running backs more.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Likes 1 College Prospect For Browns In 2025