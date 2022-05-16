3 Games That Should Be Wins On Browns’ 2022 Schedule

Ever since the Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule was released last week, fans have been guessing about how they will do.

The good news is that all guesses are correct in May including mine.

Here are three games that should be won on the Browns’ 2022 Schedule.

The games are as follows:

1. Week 1 At Carolina Panthers

The drought will finally be over.

Every year, we talk about the Browns losing the season opener.

Of course, it is a hot topic since they haven’t won a Week 1 game since 2004.

Well if it’s #Browns vs Panthers week 1, Browns actually have a chance to break the losing season opener streak. — ☮️ 🇺🇦 (@JoeMo11) May 12, 2022

The Browns will defeat the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

#Browns open as a 4.5 favorite vs. Panthers vis @CaesarsPalace — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 13, 2022

A roster-to-roster comparison is all that is needed to make this assessment.

The Panthers should have called the Browns about Baker Mayfield, but it appears that is not going to happen.

A Mayfield vs. Watson matchup would have been way more interesting than this game will ultimately be.

That means the Browns will be 1-0.

2. Week 2 Vs New York Jets

The Jets are perennially rebuilding.

Just blessing your timeline with a dart from @ZachWilson 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2Z2FHpZsbm — New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) May 16, 2022

It does appear as though pieces are in place to facilitate this process, and they will eventually be a good team.

In the meantime, the Browns are the better team and should win this game, maybe not with ease, but it will not matter because a win is a win.

Cue the craziness because the Browns will be 2-0 after Week 2.

Browns fans will be warning the 1972 Miami Dolphins to beware, but that would be very premature.

3. Week 17 At Washington Commanders

The Commanders are changing quarterbacks almost as often as they are changing names.

The latest in the role is Carson Wentz who is perhaps on his last legs in the NFL; it is his do-or-die year.

22. Commanders QB: Carson Wentz

WR: Terry McLaurin

RB: Antonio Gibson

TE: Logan Thomas Not a very pretty list of names on paper, but they could get the job done. Wentz receives too much hate, but he needs to show some drive. Gibson and McLaurin are obviously great weapons. — Tyler Hughes (@TyghesSports) May 14, 2022

Regardless, the Browns should win this game if the team is healthy.

There is a school of thought that by this time, the Browns could have sealed their fate within the division and may be prepared to rest players.

If I am wrong because the starters are not playing, that is a pleasant problem to have.

Conclusion

An 18-week season is so unpredictable.

The Browns have additional factors making it difficult to determine how they will do.

Will Deshaun Watson be suspended?

My inclination is that he will not be if his civil cases are not resolved, and it does not appear there will be sufficient time before training camp opens at the end of July for them to be tried and ruled upon.

If he is, Jacoby Brissett is a battle-tested backup who can perform if called upon.

We shall see.