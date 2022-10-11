Grading Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett After 5 Games

Andrew Berry knew exactly what the Cleveland Browns needed in an interim quarterback, and he went out and got his man.

Jacoby Brissett is a modest and likable teammate, good enough to win most weeks and humble enough to pass the torch after 11 games.

One could argue Brissett is exceeding expectations, what with his top-10 QBR.

I think Stefanski has done a great job hiding Jacoby Brissett’s flaws this season. But the reality is that it’s really hard to consistently win in the NFL hiding your quarterback. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 10, 2022

But Berry did not expect to need a big play from his quarterback every week with the roster he assembled.

And that serves to exploit Brissett’s biggest fault and throw shade over his overall performance.

Here is how we’re grading Jacoby Brissett after 5 games.

Passing Grade Is A Passing Grade: B

Jacoby Brissett will never be mistaken for Aaron Rodgers or even Matthew Stafford.

His reputation as a ball protector (career 41 TDs- 20 Int) is partly the result of his modest risk tolerance.

He isn’t going to load up and heave the ball downfield very often.

That doesn’t mean he has no arm strength to speak of as much as he doesn’t trust his deep accuracy.

Browns fans have seen Brissett zip some passes into tight windows and lead receivers away from defenders with regularity.

Brissett is exceeding his career averages with a 64% completion rate and 85.4 quarterback rating.

Overall Game Management: A

Kevin Stefanski gives Brissett plenty of opportunities to throw in a run-dominant offense.

And the quarterback is doing what he can to keep drives alive and let Nick Chubb wear defenses down.

Cleveland boasts the 5th-best 3rd down conversion rate and ranks number one on 4th down.

Jacoby Brissett somehow gets out of there and picks up the first down! #Browns pic.twitter.com/uYJSxfNkJO — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 9, 2022

Brissett’s penchant for short passes, and surprising success running or scrambling, keep drives going as much as the rushing game.

Week 5 was close, but the Browns’ offense held the ball for 172 of the season’s first 300 game minutes.

Cleveland averages 10 more plays per game than their opponents earning Brissett a solid A for game management.

Performance Fails In The Clutch: F

Cleveland’s defense and special teams were supposed to keep Brissett from needing to be a hero each week.

But Joe Woods and Mike Preifer’s units are more likely to create last-second comeback scenarios than prevent them.

And Jacoby Brissett has not answered the bell.

Jacoby Brissett is awesome, until you need him to not throw an interception in crucial moments. He’s 3/3 I’m these sorry situations. #Browns — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) October 9, 2022

Brissett admitted he let emotions get the best of him in his worst performance- the Week 1 victory in Carolina.

Now it seems that was a preview of what to expect whenever Brissett gets into a big moment.

His 3 interceptions and his worst decisions all occurred with the game on the line and taint an otherwise good season.

Good Leadership So Far, But: Inc

Cleveland is at a crossroads in one of its most unpredictable seasons.

They have been in every game until the final minute, but have also failed to put anyone away.

If not for a 61st-minute fumble recovery touchdown, every game is a one-score affair.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett: It’s gonna turn. I trust myself and the guys in the room. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 9, 2022

Brissett has the personal mindset to move on quickly to the next game.

And his teammates are nothing short of supportive and willing to take some blame off their quarterback’s shoulders.

But how long can Brissett count on that support if he continues to fail in the clutch?

Brissett Exceeds Expectations Overall: B-

Jacoby Brissett’s grades over the first 57 minutes of each game would be a strong A+.

But his failures in the final moments put a serious dent in a solid season.

If Brissett only had 2 interceptions, Browns fans would feel a lot better about things.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cleveland having more running yards than passing yards through three games: “Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to be somebody that I’m not.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/A04mV5JoIC — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 28, 2022

And eliminating 2 of his late picks would push him into Comeback Player of the Year conversations.

But he is what he is- a savvy veteran with flaws doing his best to keep the Browns competitive each week.

And if Kevin Stefanski can get the defense and special teams to do their part, Brissett will be plenty good enough.