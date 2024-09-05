Browns Announce Andrew Siciliano As Jim Donovan’s Successor

The Cleveland Browns had to call an audible before playing in their first game of the season.

After a quarter century as the Browns’ play-by-play announcer, Jim Donovan announced last week he would be stepping away from the role as he deals with another bout with cancer.

While the news disheartened fans, those same individuals will be equally delighted by the individual the team selected to fill Donovan’s legendary shoes.

The Browns announced on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Andrew Siciliano will take over the play-by-play duties for the upcoming season.

“I’m honored for the opportunity, but wish the circumstances were different,” Siciliano said in the statement provided by the team.

We've named Andrew Siciliano as our new play-by-play announcer for the @UHhospitals Browns Radio Network 📰 » https://t.co/4KGKxWDP1W pic.twitter.com/y4AZBciEVj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 5, 2024

In picking Siciliano, Cleveland fans have a veteran television and radio broadcaster to listen to each weekend.

Siciliano previously served as the host of NFL Sunday Ticket Red Zone from 2005 until 2023.

Additionally, Siciliano served as a play-by-play announcer for Big Ten football games on NBC last season.

The 50-year-old had been busy this summer working for the Los Angeles Rams’ television broadcasts, and Siciliano had previously worked in place of Donovan last season for a few Browns games.

Siciliano understands how iconic the role can be, something he acknowledged in accepting the opportunity.

“I’m one of millions of Browns fans who have lived through Jim’s calls for the last 25 years,” Siciliano said, adding, “No big game or big play or great moment was complete without his voice.”

Siciliano’s first game as play-by-play will be this Sunday as the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

