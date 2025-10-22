Grant Delpit Earns Notable NFL Honor

This season has been another tale of two teams for the Cleveland Browns.

They have a playoff-caliber team on defense and a subpar squad on offense.

As for their special teams, they’ve been inconsistent.

However, one player has played a major role on both defense and special teams, and he recently received recognition for his efforts.

“Browns safety Grant Delpit is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Delpit forced a fumble and had two [special teams] tackles. He also had a sack and pressure that led to an interception,” Siciliano posted on X.

In the Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins, Delpit had his best game of the season and made an impact in multiple areas.

Of course, the Browns aren’t lucky enough to play Tua Tagovialoa and the Miami Dolphins every week, but the victory was a morale booster for a team that needed one.

Delpit has been a consistent bright spot in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s elite defense.

Safeties don’t usually get much recognition, but his ability to contribute against the run while also being a factor in the passing game isn’t common.

Now, things get a little tougher for the Browns, as they will try to stop the red-hot New England Patriots on the road in Week 8.

That will be easier said than done, but they can certainly count on Delpit to do his part in several phases of the game.

