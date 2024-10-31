Ken Dorsey Sends A Clear Message About His Play-Calling

The Cleveland Browns looked much better on offense on Sunday.

A lot of factors collided for that to happen.

Jameis Winston took over from Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey started calling plays instead of Kevin Stefanski, and the team seemed particularly inspired to beat their divisional rivals.

Winston deserves a lot of credit for the win.

He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning score late in the game.

Even so, the offense also looked more fluid with Dorsey leading the way.

However, when asked about that, the Browns offensive coordinator had a rather interesting response (via Scott Petrak’s X post).

“It wasn’t about the plays, it was about us executing at a high level,” he said.

That makes sense, and the Browns made sure to execute from start to finish.

As great a play-caller as Stefanski is, Dorsey is the one designing and scheming this offense, so it only makes sense that he’s also the one calling the plays.

This change seemed long overdue, with most people thinking Stefanski would give up play-calling duties as soon as the team hired Dorsey.

The Browns finished the game with 22 first downs and were 8-of-15 on third down, which had been a major issue for this offense for most of the season.

They also logged 401 total yards and actually led in time of possession.

This team is still a work in progress, and there will be some ups and downs with Winston leading the way.

But so far, the early returns of this partnership have looked good.

Hopefully, it won’t be too late to turn things around already.

