Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Dorian Thompson-Robinson On Sunday

Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Dorian Thompson-Robinson On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

On Sunday, the Browns started second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the second consecutive game to allow the youthful player to prove his NFL worth.

For the second straight week, the results were less than ideal for Thompson-Robinson or Cleveland’s offense.

Thompson-Robinson threw 47 times against the Miami Dolphins, completing 24 of those passes for a career-best 170 yards and an interception.

However, fans were not pleased with the results: a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins with Thompson-Robinson committing two turnovers and failing to convert on three fourth-down attempts.

His performance led to everyone saying the same thing on Sunday about the second-year signal-caller, summed up by X user Adam Beasley.

“I’ve seen some horrendous quarterback play this year but nothing compares to the wretchedness that is Dorian Thompson-Robinson,” Beasley wrote on X.

Beasley’s comments weren’t alone following the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins.

Thompson-Robinson has now appeared in 14 NFL games over two seasons, and he owns a 1-4 record as a starter since entering the league in 2023.

The Browns drafted him in the fifth round last year.

This year, Thompson-Robinson has completed 59 of his 115 passes for 427 yards and six interceptions.

He’s also lost three fumbles on the year, but the quarterback has now run for 119 yards on 19 carries for the Browns.

Following the game, Cleveland improved their draft position to the No. 3 overall selection for the 2025 draft.

With no unquestioned starter on the roster, the Browns could select a quarterback with that high draft pick or elect to sign a free agent this offseason to fill this void.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On 4 Injured Browns Players
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation