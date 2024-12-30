Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Dorian Thompson-Robinson On Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns started second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the second consecutive game to allow the youthful player to prove his NFL worth.

For the second straight week, the results were less than ideal for Thompson-Robinson or Cleveland’s offense.

Thompson-Robinson threw 47 times against the Miami Dolphins, completing 24 of those passes for a career-best 170 yards and an interception.

However, fans were not pleased with the results: a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins with Thompson-Robinson committing two turnovers and failing to convert on three fourth-down attempts.

His performance led to everyone saying the same thing on Sunday about the second-year signal-caller, summed up by X user Adam Beasley.

“I’ve seen some horrendous quarterback play this year but nothing compares to the wretchedness that is Dorian Thompson-Robinson,” Beasley wrote on X.

I've seen some horrendous quarterback play this year but nothing compares to the wretchedness that is Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 30, 2024

Beasley’s comments weren’t alone following the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson averaged 3.6 yards per attempt in a game where he threw 47 passes. Doesn't get much worse than that. — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) December 30, 2024

Dorian Thompson-Robinson might actually be the worst QB I’ve ever seen. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) December 29, 2024

I'm pretty confident that Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the worst quarterback I have ever watched — Alterraun⚡ (@Hockfan445) December 29, 2024

Thompson-Robinson has now appeared in 14 NFL games over two seasons, and he owns a 1-4 record as a starter since entering the league in 2023.

The Browns drafted him in the fifth round last year.

This year, Thompson-Robinson has completed 59 of his 115 passes for 427 yards and six interceptions.

He’s also lost three fumbles on the year, but the quarterback has now run for 119 yards on 19 carries for the Browns.

Following the game, Cleveland improved their draft position to the No. 3 overall selection for the 2025 draft.

With no unquestioned starter on the roster, the Browns could select a quarterback with that high draft pick or elect to sign a free agent this offseason to fill this void.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On 4 Injured Browns Players