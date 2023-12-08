Browns Nation

Graphic Highlights The Importance Of Beating The Jaguars This Week

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
It’s now or never for the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has been highly resilient this season, fighting through adversity and grinding their way to wins regardless of who’s starting at quarterback.

Then again, it seems like they’re running out of gas as of late, dropping consecutive games to put their postseason hopes in doubt.

That’s why they cannot afford another setback on Sunday and must beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at all costs.

To put it in context, PFF CLE Browns shared a graphic on Twitter that shows that a win would give the Browns a 79 percent chance of making the playoffs, while a loss would drop those chances to just 39 percent.

Not only do the Browns need to keep on adding to their wins tally, but they’re also going to face another contender for an AFC postseason berth in the Jaguars.

The Jaguars still control their own destiny in the AFC South division and could make the playoffs as divisional champions, but both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are breathing on their necks, so they could still have to fight for a wild card spot instead.

This will be a must-win clash for both teams, and the Browns could have a little edge because of a potential Trevor Lawrence absence.

Jim Schwartz vowed to have his defense return to its roots and their dominant self ahead of this home contest, and the Browns will always have a big shot to win a game when that defensive line is at its best.

