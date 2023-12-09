Browns Reporter Wants 1 QB To ‘Keep Building’ Against Jaguars

As the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 14 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be.

The debate is between UCLA rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and newly acquired veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco was signed as a free agent several weeks ago to serve as Thompson-Robinson’s backup.

However, after the rookie suffered a concussion in Week 12 in a loss to the Denver Broncos, Flacco became the start the following week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Needless to say, the offense looked much better with Flacco beneath center, despite it being his first start of the year and having only weeks to prepare with his new team.

Because of his stellar performance, Mary Kay Cabot believes that Flacco should get the nod in Week 14 against the Jaguars and expects him to keep building as he continues to learn the offense (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube.)

Prior to joining the Browns, Flacco had played in just 12 games in the last three years with the New York Jets, as he served mainly as a backup.

However, although Flacco had a few rusty moments, he had a solid overall performance and gave the Browns a chance to win, as they trailed by just one point with 8:49 to go in the game.

While they ended up losing, due in part to late-game mistakes by Flacco, he had a good game overall, going 23-44 for 254 yards and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Although it’s a small sample size, the offense looks improved with Flacco at quarterback and it’s expected that he’ll get a second chance as the starter.