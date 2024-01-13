Browns Nation

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

By

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

It’s playoff Saturday for the Cleveland Browns, and the city is more excited than it’s been in years.

In addition to players, fans, and coaches being ecstatic for today’s matchup with the Houston Texans, former players are also chiming in.

Browns legend Joe Thomas, for example, took to Twitter at 4 AM EST this morning to show how fired up he is.

It’s butt-kicking time indeed, as the Browns, led by former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, take on the youngest quarterback in the league, CJ Stroud.

It’s a moment that Browns fans have been waiting for since their exit from the playoffs in 2020 following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Thomas is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, he never had a chance to play in a playoff game during his 11-year career.

However, he’s one of the most beloved players in Browns history and it should come as no surprise that he’s pulling for his former team.

The reason Thomas posted “Guten morgen,” which is good morning in German, is because he and his family recently moved overseas to Germany.

While Thomas joked that he made the move because of his love of beer, he actually moved to become an assistant coach for the Munich Ravens, a member of the European Football League.

He’s joining the Ravens in a consulting role for the offensive line, and he couldn’t be more excited.

Thomas is proof that no matter how far away you move from Cleveland, once you’re a Brown, you’re a Brown for life.

