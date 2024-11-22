Greg Newsome Feels The Steelers Didn’t Respect The Browns

The Cleveland Browns fought valiantly in the snow on Thursday night and pulled off an upset victory over their AFC North rivals, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19.

This ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

The outcome surprised many and gave Jameis Winston his second huge win in his four starts since taking over for Deshaun Watson, while cornerback Greg Newsome saw the victory differently than most.

Newsome spoke with reporters after the game and noted that he felt the Steelers didn’t respect them, saying, “I don’t think they respected us. I don’t think a lot of teams respect us. For us to come out here on Thursday Night Football and get a win was huge for us.”

It’s no surprise that Newsome said this after he was seen tussling with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on the final play of the game, and Pickens then minced no words after the game when he told reporters that the Browns aren’t a good team and that they lost because of the snow.

Newsome added that Pickens is a “fake tough guy” and that the antics come with the territory when you face off against him.

Pickens had four catches for 48 yards in the game and was mostly blanketed down the stretch, while Newsome recorded three tackles.

It was a fun next chapter in the rivalry, and fans won’t have to wait long for them to go at it again as these two teams face off in two weeks in Pittsburgh.

NEXT:

Reporter Sends Clear Message To Browns About Kevin Stefanski