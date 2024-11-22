Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Greg Newsome Feels The Steelers Didn’t Respect The Browns

Greg Newsome Feels The Steelers Didn’t Respect The Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fought valiantly in the snow on Thursday night and pulled off an upset victory over their AFC North rivals, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19.

This ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

The outcome surprised many and gave Jameis Winston his second huge win in his four starts since taking over for Deshaun Watson, while cornerback Greg Newsome saw the victory differently than most.

Newsome spoke with reporters after the game and noted that he felt the Steelers didn’t respect them, saying, “I don’t think they respected us. I don’t think a lot of teams respect us. For us to come out here on Thursday Night Football and get a win was huge for us.”

It’s no surprise that Newsome said this after he was seen tussling with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on the final play of the game, and Pickens then minced no words after the game when he told reporters that the Browns aren’t a good team and that they lost because of the snow.

Newsome added that Pickens is a “fake tough guy” and that the antics come with the territory when you face off against him.

Pickens had four catches for 48 yards in the game and was mostly blanketed down the stretch, while Newsome recorded three tackles.

It was a fun next chapter in the rivalry, and fans won’t have to wait long for them to go at it again as these two teams face off in two weeks in Pittsburgh.

NEXT:  Reporter Sends Clear Message To Browns About Kevin Stefanski
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation