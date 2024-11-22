Reporter Sends Clear Message To Browns About Kevin Stefanski

Rumors swirled after the Browns’ loss last week to the New Orleans Saints that Cleveland would move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski following the team’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Thursday, Stefanski led his team to a 24-19 upset over the AFC North leaders to put an emphatic statement together about his team’s capabilities under the fifth-year head coach.

It’s one that analyst Dave Chudowsky believes was needed to show how important Stefanski is to the future of this team.

Chudowsky shared on X a video of his “Dave’s Take” segment following Thursday’s win, revealing his thoughts about how terminating Stefanski’s tenure would be a “mistake” for multiple reasons.

“I understand someone needs to maybe pay for this,” Chudowsky said, adding, “But don’t fire Kevin Stefanski. That would be a mistake like the whole (Deshaun) Watson deal that put us in this spot anyway.”

Chudowsky’s comments about Watson are due to the massive haul the team gave up to acquire him – giving up three first-round draft picks and three other selections – in addition to the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract he’s currently playing under.

Cleveland needs to identify a quarterback for the 2025 NFL season that can execute in Stefanski’s offense, Chudowsky said.

The analyst added that Stefanski has an 11-4 record in the AFC North, a mark that is the best in decades.

“You need to keep Stefanski,” Chudowsky emphasized, adding, “I know he’s not perfect, but if you let him go, he’ll go to another team, and we will regret it.”

Cleveland will have a 12-day break in between contests before returning to the field on December 2 to face the Denver Broncos.

