Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Greg Newsome II Makes Strong Statement About Role With Browns

By
Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns interacts with the crowd during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns return the core of a defensive unit that was elite last season, ranking first in the total yards allowed and in passing yards allowed.

Questions about how long this strong defensive unit can stay together are already being asked.

Trade rumors have centered recently about Cleveland defensive back Greg Newsome II and whether the team would keep the talented fourth-year player as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

In a video clip posted to Twitter by WEWS reporter Camryn Justice, Newsome addressed those rumors this week, saying that he wants to be in Cleveland on a long-term contract and is paying little attention to those trade rumors.

He explained that he blocks out the outside discussion of the trade rumors, a trait he developed at a young age.

The cornerback admitted that blocking out the trade talk is not easy, especially now that he is in the NFL with the social media explosion surrounding his status.

Newsome said the he is comfortable being a part of the Browns organization, praising both the front office and the coaching staff for their appreciation of his talents.

The defensive back noted his off-the-field capabilities, too, as he mentioned the energy and enthusiasm he brings to Cleveland’s locker room.

Estimates for Newsome’s fifth-year team option place the value of that one-year extension just over $13 million.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation