Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

Although Deshaun Watson is no longer able to make an impact on the field this year for the Cleveland Browns, he’s certainly making one off the field.

In an effort to give back to a community that has embraced him, Watson hosted his inaugural Kids Around the World event in Cleveland.

The event was put on by the Deshaun Watson Foundation, which is dedicated to helping kids within the community.

The inaugural Kids Around the World event consisted of 300 kids from various groups and clubs throughout Cleveland communities and featured food, games, gifts, and music from around the world.

Watson’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed, either, as he has received praise from community members, coaches, and his fellow teammates, including Greg Newsome II (via Greg Newsome II on Twitter).

Newsome showed his appreciation to Watson by reposting a tweet of the event below the word “Respect,” followed by two sets of prayer hands.

Newsome, who has been in the Cleveland community for three years now, was one of several people who praised Watson for the event that his foundation hosted.

Watson is perhaps one of the most controversial players in the league, thanks to past allegations of sexual misconduct.

He came to Cleveland with a ton of questions circulating around him and a lot of work to do in terms of regaining the trust of the public.

While hosting such an incredible event isn’t going to win the public over instantly, it’s a step in the right direction for Watson and is a night that at least 300 Cleveland kids will never forget.