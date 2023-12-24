Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains ‘Efficient’

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their Week 16 showdown against the Houston Texans, they’re playing some of their best football of the season.

The Browns are 2-1 in their last three games with Joe Flacco at the helm, and he’s been a huge part of their success.

In addition to Flacco’s impressive play, Cleveland’s defense has been nothing short of remarkable, specifically last week against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland wreaked havoc on Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears offense, as Fields completed less than 50 percent of his passes, threw for just 166 yards, and turned the ball over twice.

Fields was also sacked three times and had two fumbles, but the Bears were able to recover each one.

Finally, the Browns held the Bears to just 88 rushing yards and 236 total yards and were able to escape with a 20-17 victory.

When asked how the defense was able to play so efficiently, Stefanski pointed out three key factors (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube.)

Stefanski’s three keys to defensive efficiency were harassing the quarterback, stopping the run, and sure tackling in the open field.

By holding the Bears to just 88 rushing yards, 30 of which were on QB scrambles by Fields, the Browns forced the Bears to rely on their passing game, which isn’t Field’s strong point.

While he was only sacked three times, Fields was pressured on seemingly every play, leading to a number of bad decisions that resulted in two interceptions.

The Browns will look to continue their success on the defensive end of the field as they take on the Houston Texans led by backup quarterback and former Brown, Case Keenum.

