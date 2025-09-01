Insider Reveals Browns’ RB Plans Without Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with their running back depth chart in flux.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned due to contract negotiations and an ongoing NFL personal conduct investigation. This leaves the team relying on other options to handle the ground game.

The Browns have adjusted their backfield strategy while waiting for clarity on Judkins.

Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot recently outlined how the team plans to distribute carries among available players.

“Until Judkins is on the field, Ford will serve primarily as the workhorse back and Sampson as the third-down changeup, with the big-bodied Sanders perhaps spelling both of them when he’s ready,” Cabot wrote.

Jerome Ford enters the season as the primary ball carrier after leading Cleveland with 565 rushing yards across 14 games last season.

His consistent production gives the Browns a reliable option to anchor their ground attack.

Dylan Sampson will handle third-down responsibilities. Despite his smaller frame, he brings the speed and agility needed for passing situations.

The team values his ability to create mismatches in space.

Raheim Sanders adds another dimension after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

His bigger build makes him suitable for short-yardage situations and goal-line work once he fully learns the system.

Judkins faces complications beyond typical rookie contract talks. The second-round pick deals with guarantee language issues while the NFL reviews a dismissed domestic battery case from July.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has avoided speculation about Judkins while focusing on available players.

The team wants to be ready for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

General manager Andrew Berry’s decision to claim Sanders shows the front office’s commitment to maintaining depth.

The current trio gives Cleveland different skill sets to work with, regardless of when Judkins joins the roster.

