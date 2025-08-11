Greg Newsome Reveals Change To His Role In Defense

The Cleveland Browns defense is getting a familiar face back in a familiar spot.

Cornerback Greg Newsome is moving back to his natural position on the outside after spending much of last season working different roles across the secondary.

The shift comes after injuries reshuffled the Browns’ defensive backfield. Most notably, Martin Emerson suffered a season-ending injury that forced the coaching staff to reconsider their personnel deployment.

During a recent conversation with Browns legend Joe Thomas, Newsome opened up about the defensive back room and his specific role moving forward.

“I’m primarily going to be on the outside [corner]. Probably play some nickel depending on the game plan. I get a chance to move back outside. Outside is just what I do. From rookie year, that was the position that I came here to play. I get another chance to play there fulltime so I’m super excited,” Newsome said.

Our own @gnewsii talks about adjustments in the DB room and more in an exclusive interview with Hall of Famer @joethomas73 pic.twitter.com/vM8mCnIgw9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 10, 2025

The move makes sense for multiple reasons. Newsome originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick with outside cornerback skills.

He helped anchor one of the league’s top pass defenses during his early years before depth concerns pushed him into various roles throughout 2024.

Now he pairs with Pro Bowler Denzel Ward to form what should be a strong outside combination.

The duo gives Cleveland two proven cover corners who can handle top receivers without requiring safety help over the top.

The secondary restructuring also creates opportunities for younger players and recent acquisitions to compete for slot duties.

With the AFC North featuring several high-powered passing attacks, having Newsome back in his comfort zone could prove crucial.

