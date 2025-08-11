Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders’ Chances Of Starting Week 1

The Cleveland Browns witnessed a promising glimpse of their future during Shedeur Sanders’ preseason debut against Carolina.

The rookie quarterback delivered an impressive performance, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while displaying the poise and vision that made him a coveted draft prospect.

Sanders and his ability to extend plays and find receivers downfield brought energy to an offense that had appeared stagnant in previous outings.

However, the depth chart reality presents a different story for the rookie’s immediate prospects.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders remains “still a longshot” to earn the Week 1 starting role against Cincinnati.

“Shedeur Sanders dazzled in his debut against the Panthers, but does it mean he moved closer to earning the Week 1 start vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals? The truth is, while the start was exciting and promising, Sanders is still a longshot to beat out Joe Flacco and win the starting job less than a month away on Sept. 7. Granted, he brought the juice and gave the Browns a much-needed spark, but he still has a long way to go before he can go head-to-head with Burrow in the opener and then venture into M&T Bank Stadium against the Ravens’ vaunted defense and play as fast as he’d need to,” Cabot wrote.

Joe Flacco has maintained his grip on first-team repetitions throughout training camp.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have dealt with hamstring injuries that have limited their ability to challenge for the top spot.

Sanders currently sits fourth on the official depth chart.

The veteran Flacco brings experience and familiarity with the offensive system that head coach Kevin Stefanski values.

His understanding of the playbook and ability to handle pre-snap adjustments give him clear advantages over the rookie alternatives.

Sanders proved his talent can translate to professional football, but climbing from fourth to first requires more than one solid preseason showing.

