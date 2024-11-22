Greg Newsome Says 1 Steelers Player Is A ‘Fake Tough Guy’

The latest chapter of the Cleveland Browns’ rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a beautiful winter wonderland for Browns fans.

It culminated in a spirited 24-19 victory, ending Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

On the last play’s Hail Mary attempt, Browns corner Greg Newsome got into a tussle with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

George Pickens fighting Greg Newsome after the Hail Mary pic.twitter.com/hqTgTsR52R — Spredd (@SpreddUSA) November 22, 2024

The two completely removed themselves from the play, prompting Newsome to send a brief three-word message on social media after the game.

Newsome took to X following the game to reiterate a comment he made in his postgame media session, calling Pickens a “fake tough guy.”

Fake tough guy 😂😂😂 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) November 22, 2024

Pickens told reporters after the game that the Browns aren’t a good team at all, and the reason they won was the snow, which apparently only affected one team during the game.

Newsome said in his postgame media session that Pickens is a fake tough guy and was up to his usual antics at the end of the game.

It’s always more fun when these two teams have a little bad blood for one another.

Luckily for the fans, they won’t have to wait long for the rematch, as these two will face off again in Pittsburgh in just two weeks.

This may be a lost season for the Browns at 3-8, but beating the Steelers will always be important.

The team is now 2-2 in the Jameis Winston era and will look to keep this positive momentum rolling into next week against the Denver Broncos.

