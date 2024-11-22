Former QB Says He Is In ‘Disbelief’ About Browns Fans

It hasn’t been a banner year for Cleveland Browns fans, as the entire fanbase came into question following a large portion of the crowd cheering as quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles earlier in the season.

It wasn’t their finest moment, but Browns fans redeemed themselves a bit on Thursday night in the team’s spirited 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, particularly impressing one former quarterback.

TNF analyst and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took to X following the game to praise the Browns’ fanbase, saying, “I am in disbelief at the Cleveland Browns fans. At 2-8 and bad weather, they not only showed up but stayed rowdy the whole game and made a difference tonight. Hats off to the Dawg Pound and all the Browns faithful!”

Nobody would have blamed the fans for going home when the snow started dumping all over them in the second half, but there was not an empty seat to be found as the team needed every member of the Dawg Pound to will the team to victory.

There are few things in sports better than football in the snow, and this was one for the ages, even though, in the grand scheme of things, the Browns are still far out of the playoff race.

You could tell how fired up Jameis Winston was before, during, and after the game, and that energy permeated throughout the entire roster.

If only the Browns could play every game in a snowstorm.

