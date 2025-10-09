Greg Newsome Sends 5-Word Message To Cleveland After Trade

The Cleveland Browns completed another significant roster move just days after trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati.

The team sent former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville in exchange for Tyson Campbell. Cleveland also included a sixth-round pick in the deal while receiving a 2026 seventh-rounder from the Jaguars.

Newsome addressed the trade shortly after news broke, posting a brief message on social media.

He thanked the organization and its fanbase for his time in Cleveland.

“Love Cleveland. It’s been real,” Newsome wrote.

Love Cleveland it’s been real🙏🏾❤️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 9, 2025

Drafted 26th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome’s role with Cleveland shifted multiple times throughout his tenure.

He started as an outside cornerback during his rookie season before moving inside to nickel duties in 2022.

This year brought him back to the outside following Martin Emerson Jr.’s season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.

The 25-year-old dealt with hamstring, thigh, and shoulder problems that cost him 11 games across two seasons, but he has remained available through all five contests this year.

Cleveland has actively reshaped its roster through multiple trades in recent weeks. The team acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson from Houston before completing the Campbell deal.

The move addresses long-term depth in the secondary, as Campbell remains under contract through 2028 on a four-year deal worth $76.5 million.

Campbell, 25, was originally selected 33rd overall by Jacksonville in 2021.

He recorded six interceptions, 42 pass breakups, 296 tackles, and nine tackles for loss in a little over four seasons with the Jaguars.

Newsome was approaching free agency in 2026 after completing his rookie contract.

The trade signals Cleveland’s commitment to building sustained defensive depth rather than relying on short-term solutions as the season progresses.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Encouraging Outlook For Shedeur Sanders