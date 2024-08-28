Greg Newsome Shares His Thoughts On Facing CeeDee Lamb

The Cleveland Browns welcomed multiple veterans back to practice on Tuesday after naming their 53-man roster for the regular season.

Included in that group was cornerback Greg Newsome II after the athlete had surgery on his hamstring during the offseason.

Newsome sat out of the training camp recovering from the surgery, preparing for his return this week to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

In that matchup, Newsome will face one of his toughest challenges to date as the cornerback will square off against Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

After practice on Tuesday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot caught up with the cornerback to get his thoughts on facing Lamb on September 8 (via Twitter).

“I’m a competitor, and he aligns a lot in that slot so I’ll definitely be excited to go against him,” Newsome said.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II on facing #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb in the opener: pic.twitter.com/REb8TmAXoS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2024

Lamb finished the 2023 campaign ranked among the game’s best with a league-best 135 receptions and 1,749 receiving yards, the second-best mark in the NFL last year.

The Cowboys receiver also finished 12 touchdowns to rank in the top three in that category as well.

Newsome is among the best cornerbacks in the game, and his rankings from last season back up those claims.

In 2023, Newsome was ranked as the sixth-best press coverage cornerback by PFF, earning a 75.8 grade in those situations during the previous campaign.

He also forced an incompletion in 33.3 percent of the 148 snaps he took in press coverage, a stat that was among the top 10 on the list.

Newsome also did not allow a touchdown in press coverage all season, one of only two players on the top 10 list of press coverage cornerbacks to accomplish that feat.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Shows Growth By Admitting Draft Missteps