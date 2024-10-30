Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ladd McConkey

By
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after scoring a receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Coming off a surprising win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will have a chance to try to claw their way into the race for an AFC wild-card playoff spot when they face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

The Chargers, under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, are a surprising 4-3, and despite some big roster holes, they’re a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

True to Harbaugh’s reputation, they’re winning with defense and physicality, and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has shown some promise.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that going up against McConkey will be a challenge while praising the 22-year-old.

“Talented young player, very fast. Can catch the ball in a variety of areas,” Stefanski said.

McConkey was taken in the second round of April’s draft, and at the University of Georgia, he didn’t put up impressive stats.

But he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at this year’s scouting combine, and he is coming off the best game of his young NFL career.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he caught six passes and registered 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns in L.A.’s 26-8 win.

Cleveland will likely have to lean heavily on their defense if they are going to give themselves any chance at competing for a playoff spot with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper now with the Buffalo Bills.

They will have their bye week after this Sunday’s game versus the Bolts, and it could be a hopeful and somewhat pleasant bye week if they manage to get another win.

NEXT:  Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Browns Should Do At LT
Robert Marvi
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

