Insider Sounds Off On Browns Fans Feeling Bad For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns fanbase was hit with devastating news at the start of the week as Myles Garrett, the cornerstone of their defense and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, submitted a trade request.

For eight seasons, Garrett has been more than just a player – he’s been the embodiment of hope and consistency through the team’s ups and downs.

As news of his potential departure spread, fans took to social media to express their grief and disbelief.

However, ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Grossi has taken a different stance on the situation, particularly regarding fans’ sympathetic response to Garrett’s request.

His frustration stems from the narrative that Garrett “deserves” success, while the dedication of long-suffering Browns supporters goes unacknowledged.

“Here’s what upsets me. These people who are saying, you owe it to Myles Garrett, he deserves to have a winner. What the h*** about us? What do we deserve?” Grossi expressed.

His words resonate with the devoted fans who make the lengthy walks to the stadium every Sunday.

These supporters believe their unwavering loyalty and passion are what truly define the Browns’ spirit, beyond the contributions of any single player, regardless of their star power.

The possibility of losing Garrett feels like a recurring nightmare for Browns fans who have grown accustomed to such disappointments.

It’s become an almost predictable cycle.

A usual offseason that is filled with promise, only to watch those hopes fade by October.

This pattern of heartbreak has become all too familiar in Cleveland.

Yet despite the emotional toll, there’s a resilience that defines Browns fans. They’ve weathered similar storms before, though losing a talent like Garrett would undoubtedly leave a void both on the field and in the hearts of supporters.

