Browns Honoring Jim Donovan Against Ravens

For the past quarter century, Cleveland Browns fans heard former play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan make legendary calls in the key moments the squad had on the field.

Donovan had been broadcasting contests for the NFL franchise since its rebirth in 1999 until this season when he announced his surprise retirement during the summer along with an admission he was again battling cancer.

The former broadcaster lost his battle with cancer on Saturday.

Every Cleveland professional team has since posted social media messages remembering the legendary broadcaster as he was an institution in the city for over four decades.

Today, the Browns are remembering Donovan during their contest against the Ravens.

Cleveland Sports Talk shared an image on X acknowledging Donovan was honored through the team’s billboard outside of the stadium with the message: “Jim Donovan Forever A Cleveland Brown.”

#Browns honor Jim Donovan at the stadium today!!! pic.twitter.com/YzsCB3aPQb — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) October 27, 2024

The billboard wasn’t the only way the Browns were honoring Donovan today against the Ravens.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared an image on X of the team’s table, one that showcased images of Donovan with flowers and candles to honor his memory.

The Cleveland Browns’ X account also shared an image, this one of flowers and a framed photograph of Donovan next to the broadcast equipment he used to show his view of the field.

“The Voice of the Browns will echo in this stadium forever,” the social media post read.

The Voice of the Browns will echo in this stadium forever 🧡 pic.twitter.com/slRfChNZSD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2024

Donovan had a 24-year career as the Cleveland Browns’ broadcast voice, and several video montages of the former broadcaster made their way around social media after his death was announced on Saturday.

