Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, October 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Honoring Jim Donovan Against Ravens

Browns Honoring Jim Donovan Against Ravens

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

For the past quarter century, Cleveland Browns fans heard former play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan make legendary calls in the key moments the squad had on the field.

Donovan had been broadcasting contests for the NFL franchise since its rebirth in 1999 until this season when he announced his surprise retirement during the summer along with an admission he was again battling cancer.

The former broadcaster lost his battle with cancer on Saturday.

Every Cleveland professional team has since posted social media messages remembering the legendary broadcaster as he was an institution in the city for over four decades.

Today, the Browns are remembering Donovan during their contest against the Ravens.

Cleveland Sports Talk shared an image on X acknowledging Donovan was honored through the team’s billboard outside of the stadium with the message: “Jim Donovan Forever A Cleveland Brown.”

The billboard wasn’t the only way the Browns were honoring Donovan today against the Ravens.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared an image on X of the team’s table, one that showcased images of Donovan with flowers and candles to honor his memory.

The Cleveland Browns’ X account also shared an image, this one of flowers and a framed photograph of Donovan next to the broadcast equipment he used to show his view of the field.

“The Voice of the Browns will echo in this stadium forever,” the social media post read.

Donovan had a 24-year career as the Cleveland Browns’ broadcast voice, and several video montages of the former broadcaster made their way around social media after his death was announced on Saturday.

NEXT:  Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett's Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals 6 Players Are Inactive For Ravens Game

2 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Reveals What Can Turn The Browns' Season Around

31 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett's Future

1 hour ago

NFL logo with footballs

Report: Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Interesting PFF Grade

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Names The Team To Beat In The AFC North

17 hours ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Could Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

18 hours ago

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Scouting Report On Lamar Jackson

18 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Believes 2 Browns Player Will Benefit From Jameis Winston At QB

20 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Release Statement After Jim Donovan's Passing

21 hours ago

Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sends Message To His Fans After His Surgery

23 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Shares His Thoughts About Jameis Winston's Role For Bengals Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Calls For Browns To Fire Assistant Coach

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Trade 2 Stars

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'Modell Law' Author Suggests Jimmy Haslam Could Move Browns Outside Ohio

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game

2 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Ravens Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Reveals His Thoughts On Making First Career Start At LT

2 days ago

Browns Nation