Gregg Williams Reveals What Is Bothering Him About Browns This Season

No team has been more penalized in 2024 than the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has logged 60 penalties through seven weeks, four more than the second-worst teams (Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans).

Notably, most of those penalties have been called on the offense.

That’s why former NFL coach Gregg Williams put the team on blast.

In the latest edition of his “Come Get Some” podcast, he claimed that all the pre-snap shifting and motion penalties are driving him crazy right now (via X).

What's Gregg's biggest surprise from the NFL last week? "I cannot stand all the pre-snap shifting, motion penalties… you cannot have it." –@CoachGreggSB44

The Browns were flagged 10 times in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with six of those penalties being called on the offense.

They’ve been called for delay of game twice and 12 times for false start, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the entire league.

They’ve also been called offsides seven times with ten penalties for offensive holding.

Granted, some of that has had to do with the injuries to the offensive line, but that’s still unacceptable.

You can’t expect to win football games if you’re constantly walking backward.

The team has struggled mightily on first and second down, and not many teams can find success on offense when they’re constantly facing third-down-and-long or having big gains reversed because of penalties.

This seems to be a lost season for a Browns team that was expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot.

Someone has to be held accountable for this lack of discipline, and it should be a point of emphasis for the remainder of the season.

