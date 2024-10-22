Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Gregg Williams Reveals What Is Bothering Him About Browns This Season

Gregg Williams Reveals What Is Bothering Him About Browns This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams prior to a game between the Denver Broncos and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on December 15, 2018 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO.
Gregg Williams (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire)

 

No team has been more penalized in 2024 than the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has logged 60 penalties through seven weeks, four more than the second-worst teams (Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans).

Notably, most of those penalties have been called on the offense.

That’s why former NFL coach Gregg Williams put the team on blast.

In the latest edition of his “Come Get Some” podcast, he claimed that all the pre-snap shifting and motion penalties are driving him crazy right now (via X).

The Browns were flagged 10 times in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with six of those penalties being called on the offense.

They’ve been called for delay of game twice and 12 times for false start, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the entire league.

They’ve also been called offsides seven times with ten penalties for offensive holding.

Granted, some of that has had to do with the injuries to the offensive line, but that’s still unacceptable.

You can’t expect to win football games if you’re constantly walking backward.

The team has struggled mightily on first and second down, and not many teams can find success on offense when they’re constantly facing third-down-and-long or having big gains reversed because of penalties.

This seems to be a lost season for a Browns team that was expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot.

Someone has to be held accountable for this lack of discipline, and it should be a point of emphasis for the remainder of the season.

NEXT:  Analyst Defends Browns Fans For Actions After Deshaun Watson's Injury
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Reportedly Getting Trade Calls For 1 Star Player

18 mins ago

Analyst Believes Browns Should Ask Myles Garrett About Trade Offers

56 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Browns Had Insurance On Deshaun Watson's 2024 Salary

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Cleveland Browns fans cheer on the defense during the first quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Defends Browns Fans For Actions After Deshaun Watson's Injury

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Insider Reveals What Signing Bailey Zappe Means For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rodney McLeod Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston As Starting QB

3 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe's Addition Could Signal Browns Offensive Direction

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns runs up the field in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status After Injury

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Signing A New Veteran QB

4 hours ago

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Paul Pierce, NBA legend speaks during the NRL Grand Final Media Opportunity at Martin Place on October 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Paul Pierce Reveals The Reason He Doesn't Like The City Of Cleveland

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer About Deshaun Watson's Future

20 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals If Browns Will Add QB This Season

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Insider Teases 1 Former Browns QB Is Available

23 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says He's 'Tired Of Excuses' With Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Offense Needs A 'Total Housecleaning'

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Concerning Stats In Last 3 Games

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Test Results Are In For Deshaun Watson's Injury

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns tries to catch a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Rips Kevin Stefanski, Says Team Was 'Unprepared' On Sunday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Confirms Deshaun Watson's Torn Achilles, Season-Ending Surgery

1 day ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Injury

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after an injury during a play in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Believes Deshaun Watson 'Has Played His Last Down In 2024'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Hosts Suggest Rift Between Fans, Players Could Get Worse

1 day ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Browns Radio Host Suggests Trade Target After Deshaun Watson's Injury

1 day ago

Browns Nation