Gregg Williams Says 1 Issue With Browns Makes Him ‘Vomit’

The 2024 NFL regular season has been one most Cleveland Browns fans would like to forget.

At 3-13, the Browns currently rank among the worst teams in the NFL in most offensive and defensive categories.

One area where Cleveland has struggled as well is with penalties.

The Browns are tied for fifth in the NFL after committing 116 penalties in 2024, averaging more than seven yellow flags per outing.

While all penalties in general are frustrating to coaches, one type in particular really upsets former Browns assistant and interim head coach Gregg Williams.

On the “Baskin and Phelps” radio show, Williams didn’t hold back his thoughts about it.

“Presnap penalties. There’s no excuse for that. That’s coaching. The reason it’s coaching is you’re allowing that to happen … Presnap penalties, it makes me vomit,” Williams said.

In 2024, Cleveland has 38 offensive penalties that have happened before the team snapped the ball, including delay of game, offsides, and false starts flags.

The Browns have committed more than two presnap penalties per game, forcing Cleveland to work from a further distance in each instance.

Williams retold a story of what he would do with players who were struggling with presnap penalties during the interview.

The former coach said that he would tell those players to “go sell beer in the stands” as he would bury them on the team’s depth chart before allowing them to play in games for him.

Williams served as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018.

He led the team to a 5-3 record as the interim head coach during the Browns’ final eight games of the 2018 season.

