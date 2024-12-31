Former Player Says Browns Must Target 1 Position With Top-3 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

One could make a case for their need to add more youth to their offensive or defensive lines.

Others argue that they must prioritize finding a replacement for Nick Chubb.

Others believe they haven’t seen enough of Jerry Jeudy to feel comfortable with him as the team’s WR1.

Most people, however, agree that they desperately need a quarterback.

Notably, that includes former NFL offensive lineman John Greco.

Talking to 92.3 The Fan, the retired player stated that the Browns need to get a quarterback with their top-three pick.

.@John_Greco77 talks #Browns with @Spencito_, @VulinecJake: Team has a lot of problems to fix; They have to look at QB with top-3 pickhttps://t.co/5yeoOjnt53 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 31, 2024

The Browns could explore different avenues with that selection.

On the one hand, they might have an opportunity to land Cam Ward, who figures to be the only franchise-caliber quarterback in this class outside of Shedeur Sanders, at least on paper.

On the other hand, they could also trade down to maximize that pick’s value, knowing that next year’s draft class will be deeper at the quarterback position.

Whatever they do in free agency will most likely give the fans a glimpse of their plans.

If they sign a veteran quarterback to a short-term deal, they will most likely target a quarterback in the Draft.

There are no right answers here.

But whatever they do, they cannot expect to compete at the highest level next season with the same QB room.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Sounds Off About The Team's Lack Of Discipline