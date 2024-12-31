Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Former Player Says Browns Must Target 1 Position With Top-3 Pick

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

One could make a case for their need to add more youth to their offensive or defensive lines.

Others argue that they must prioritize finding a replacement for Nick Chubb.

Others believe they haven’t seen enough of Jerry Jeudy to feel comfortable with him as the team’s WR1.

Most people, however, agree that they desperately need a quarterback.

Notably, that includes former NFL offensive lineman John Greco.

Talking to 92.3 The Fan, the retired player stated that the Browns need to get a quarterback with their top-three pick.

The Browns could explore different avenues with that selection.

On the one hand, they might have an opportunity to land Cam Ward, who figures to be the only franchise-caliber quarterback in this class outside of Shedeur Sanders, at least on paper.

On the other hand, they could also trade down to maximize that pick’s value, knowing that next year’s draft class will be deeper at the quarterback position.

Whatever they do in free agency will most likely give the fans a glimpse of their plans.

If they sign a veteran quarterback to a short-term deal, they will most likely target a quarterback in the Draft.

There are no right answers here.

But whatever they do, they cannot expect to compete at the highest level next season with the same QB room.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation