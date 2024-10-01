Gregg Williams Says The Browns Look ‘Fractured’

The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 after falling 20-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and they’re about to start the toughest part of their schedule, which makes an improvement in their record any time soon seem unlikely.

They have multiple problems, including injuries to their offensive line, a lack of offensive production and the continued lackluster play from former three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams pointed out a couple of more concerns. He believes the team isn’t playing with enough toughness and looks ‘fractured.’

Gregg Williams says the Browns are fractured 😳 "It doesn't look like it's together… We have play with more effort. We have to play with more toughness." –@CoachGreggSB44 #DawgPound Full show on @BIGPLAY App: https://t.co/m4HiG8orch pic.twitter.com/c45gfELCEa — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 1, 2024

When a team has multiple deficiencies, as Cleveland does, it has to make up for that with teamwork, synergy and toughness, and right now, those qualities are lacking.

The Raiders are also a team with multiple issues, and one would’ve thought they were a squad the Browns may have been able to defeat to improve their record to .500.

The Browns got out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter, but things quickly fell apart, as Las Vegas scored 20 unanswered points.

The Browns had several chances to come back but failed with Amari Cooper’s costly drop that turned into an interception and a crucial penalty in the fourth quarter that wiped out a touchdown.

They will play the surprising 3-1 Washington Commanders this Sunday on the road before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles the following weekend.

NEXT:

Browns Waive Veteran RB