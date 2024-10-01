Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Waive Veteran RB

Browns Waive Veteran RB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL for quite some time, recently having a dozen players on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

Some of those players – like running back Nick Chubb – will be making their way back from the IR shortly, meaning that roster spots that were occupied by replacement players may soon be vacated.

One of those potential moves occurred on Tuesday.

The Browns announced on X that the team had waived veteran running back Gary Brightwell on Tuesday afternoon.

Brightwell played in two games for Cleveland this season, playing primarily on the special teams unit.

The 6-foot-1 running back returned two kickoffs for Cleveland for 36 yards in his two games with the squad.

Brightwell had played the previous three seasons for the New York Giants, logging the majority of his time with the NFC East squad on special teams.

In four seasons, Brightwell has played 610 snaps on special teams while only 140 snaps on offense – all of which occurred while he was a member of the Giants.

Removing Brightwell from the roster leaves running backs Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong Jr. as the only active athletes in the running back room.

On Wednesday, Chubb is slated to return to practice, opening up his three-week window to return to action this season.

Chubb was injured last year during the Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, injuring his ACL and MCL which required multiple surgeries in 2023.

The Browns return to action this Sunday in a road contest against the Washington Commanders.

NEXT:  Rodney McLeod Reveals What Nick Chubb's Return Will Mean To Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stats Show How Impressive Myles Garrett Has Been Amid Injuries

2 hours ago

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Gregg Williams Says The Browns Look 'Fractured'

3 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Rodney McLeod Reveals What Nick Chubb's Return Will Mean To Browns

4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown while defended by Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Insider Questions If Browns Will Pursue Davante Adams

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reveals Mike Hall's Suspension, Potential Return Date

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Calls Out Fans For Critical Deshaun Watson Takes

5 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PFF Gives Deshaun Watson Highest Grade From Week 4

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Sends 2-Word Message After Loss To Raiders

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Insider Believes Ken Dorsey Should Be Responsible To 'Fix' Offense

6 hours ago

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia.

Analyst Reveals Difficulty Surrounding Commanders Matchup

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Updated Super Bowl Odds Reveals Significant Move For Browns

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Acknowledges Offensive Struggles After Scripted Plays End

11 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Thoughts On 1-3 Start

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

11 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16 at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Answer About Penalty That Wiped Away Browns' Score

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Updates On 3 Browns Players

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Conditioning

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Is Expected To Start Practicing On Wednesday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Analyst Names 4 Browns Who He Believes Are Trade Candidates

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Report: Browns Never Offered Joe Flacco A Contract

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Reveals Why Amari Cooper Is A Likely Trade Candidate

1 day ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Adam Schefter attends the annual Charity Day hosted by GFI Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City.

Adam Schefter Says Chiefs Could Pursue Browns WR

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Takes Responsibility For Mistake That Potentially Cost Browns A Touchdown

2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson's Performance

2 days ago

Browns Nation