Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Browns Rookie Is The ‘Real Deal’

The Cleveland Browns had a strong 2025 NFL Draft, especially after they made a blockbuster trade down from No. 2 to pick up No. 5 and additional draft compensation from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns were projected to take one of Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter or Shedeur Sanders at the No. 2 spot, but instead dropped down to five and selected Mason Graham.

Graham was widely considered to be the best defensive tackle prospect in the class, and for good reason, as he’s got a relentless motor paired with great technique that allows him to be disruptive at the line of scrimmage.

Cleveland’s defensive line looks stout entering the 2025 NFL season with Myles Garrett patrolling the edge and Graham setting up in the interior.

While undersized for the NFL level, Graham’s attitude and personality should translate well on the field and allow him to remain productive.

In fact, Hanford Dixon is high on Graham’s potential and believes he’ll do well via The Hanford Dixon Show.

“I know he’s a rookie; I know he’s just coming into the league: Mason Graham. I think this guy is going to be the real deal. Again, we drafted him. He was the fifth-overall pick in this draft. I did a lot of talking with people from Michigan, and they love this guy. I have not had one person say anything bad about this guy,” Dixon said.

Mason Graham is the REAL DEAL. #DawgPound "I talked to a lot of people from Michigan and they LOVE this guy." Presented by @Bathroomsusa https://t.co/aFxmISVIvZ pic.twitter.com/IqcuOvGwvO — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 27, 2025

As Dixon noted, Graham draws rave reviews from coaches and teammates for how he presents himself and that should take him a long way in the league.

It’s hard to say how effective Graham will be in Year 1, but he certainly has the demeanor to thrive in Cleveland.

