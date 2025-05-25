Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Believes Browns Will Make Big Move Ahead Of Season

Hanford Dixon Believes Browns Will Make Big Move Ahead Of Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Believes Browns Will Make Big Move Ahead Of Season
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face a glaring need at wide receiver heading into the new season. Despite this obvious gap, the organization surprisingly bypassed the position entirely during the NFL Draft, leaving fans and analysts scratching their heads.

The current depth chart appears worryingly thin, and the remaining free agent market offers little hope for immediate solutions.

However, one Browns legend believes significant moves are still on the horizon.

Former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon recently shared his thoughts on his podcast, suggesting the front office isn’t finished addressing the receiver room.

“We still have to make some moves, and I think we will make some moves as far as the wide receiver goes, because Jerry Jeudy is pretty much it. I mean we have a lot of backup guys, the guys that we’re hoping to step up,” Dixon said.

Jerry Jeudy proved his worth immediately after arriving in Cleveland, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns during his debut campaign.

The stellar performance earned him Pro Bowl recognition and established him as the team’s primary offensive weapon through the air.

Beyond Jeudy, however, the experience level drops considerably. Cedric Tillman showed flashes of promise with 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns before a concussion ended his season prematurely.

While the team did sign Diontae Johnson in free agency, his journey through three different teams last season raises questions about stability.

Johnson brings veteran leadership, but the remaining receivers consist largely of unproven players with potential rather than production.

This lack of depth creates legitimate concerns as Cleveland pursues offensive improvement in 2025. Training camp becomes critical for identifying which young receivers can step up.

NEXT:  Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Addressing Key Position Group
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation