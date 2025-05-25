Hanford Dixon Believes Browns Will Make Big Move Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns face a glaring need at wide receiver heading into the new season. Despite this obvious gap, the organization surprisingly bypassed the position entirely during the NFL Draft, leaving fans and analysts scratching their heads.

The current depth chart appears worryingly thin, and the remaining free agent market offers little hope for immediate solutions.

However, one Browns legend believes significant moves are still on the horizon.

Former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon recently shared his thoughts on his podcast, suggesting the front office isn’t finished addressing the receiver room.

“We still have to make some moves, and I think we will make some moves as far as the wide receiver goes, because Jerry Jeudy is pretty much it. I mean we have a lot of backup guys, the guys that we’re hoping to step up,” Dixon said.

Will the #Browns make a move at WR before the season starts to compliment Jerry Jeudy? #DawgPound "Jerry Jeudy is pretty much it." –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/Vi2vRsXZm0 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 25, 2025

Jerry Jeudy proved his worth immediately after arriving in Cleveland, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns during his debut campaign.

The stellar performance earned him Pro Bowl recognition and established him as the team’s primary offensive weapon through the air.

Beyond Jeudy, however, the experience level drops considerably. Cedric Tillman showed flashes of promise with 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns before a concussion ended his season prematurely.

While the team did sign Diontae Johnson in free agency, his journey through three different teams last season raises questions about stability.

Johnson brings veteran leadership, but the remaining receivers consist largely of unproven players with potential rather than production.

This lack of depth creates legitimate concerns as Cleveland pursues offensive improvement in 2025. Training camp becomes critical for identifying which young receivers can step up.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Addressing Key Position Group