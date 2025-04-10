Hanford Dixon Calls Out Deshaun Watson After Recent Comments

Deshaun Watson’s days with the Cleveland Browns haven’t been as positive as expected.

The Clemson product has either been hurt or hasn’t played up to expectations since he arrived in Cleveland.

To add insult to injury, team owner Jimmy Haslam recently claimed that the team had ‘swung and missed’ with him, and they needed to get back to the drawing board to figure out their quarterback situation.

Notably, that’s why Hanford Dixon has been pleasantly surprised with Watson’s latest social media activity.

Talking on the latest edition of his show, Dixon talked about Watson’s video clips working out in the team’s facilities, adding that he would love for Watson to acknowledge he hasn’t been at his best.

“‘I’m gonna show them I am that guy. I am that 230 million dollar quarterback.’ Nothing would make me happier,” Dixon said.

Deshaun Watson working out in the #Browns practice facility is a pleasant surprise… #DawgPound "'I'm gonna show them I am that guy. I am that 230 million dollar quarterback.' Nothing would make me happier." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/OKDcKB0rMl — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) April 9, 2025

Even so, the chances of that happening seem slim right now.

The Browns seem more than ready to move on from him.

They can’t forbid him to work out in their facilities, but even if he were healthy, it seems like they have no interest in having him back on the field.

He’s still under contract for the next two seasons, but he’s most likely to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

So, even if he were to return to full strength, it’s hard to envision the Browns giving him another opportunity to be their starter in 2026.

If anything, it seems like if Watson ever goes back to being a star quarterback, it will happen somewhere else, assuming he even gets another contract after his days in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Kevin Stefanski, QB Prospect