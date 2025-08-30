Hanford Dixon Calls Out Key Browns Unit Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with questions surrounding their offense and a demanding schedule ahead.

Many team faithful view the early weeks as a crucial period when the defense must generate game-changing plays to keep Cleveland competitive while the offensive unit establishes its identity.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently delivered a direct challenge to Cleveland’s defensive players as they prepare for the season opener.

“I think the defense has to step up. I mean, the defense really, really has to carry this team at the start of the season, especially the offense. We just have to create some plays, come up with some big plays, maybe a score here and there—do some things. Like, for instance, on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when Joe Burrow comes into our house, we can’t let him, with all the weapons he has, embarrass us by putting up a bunch of points,” Dixon said on his podcast.

Dixon’s comments highlight the pressure facing Cleveland’s defense as they prepare to host Cincinnati in Week 1.

The veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will lead an offense still working through growing pains, while several rookies continue developing their roles within the system.

The defensive side presents a different story entirely. Myles Garrett anchors a unit that added promising rookie Mason Graham during the draft.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has earned recognition for installing an aggressive scheme designed to maximize the group’s playmaking ability.

Cleveland finished training camp on a positive note, building momentum that could help offset any early offensive struggles.

The September 7 matchup against Joe Burrow and Cincinnati represents an immediate test of Dixon’s challenge.

