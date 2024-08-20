Browns Re-Sign 2 Former Athletes During Latest Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns took an unexpected beating against the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday that had nothing to do with the 27-12 final score.

Instead, Cleveland saw three offensive linemen – Hakeem Adeniji, Germain Ifedi, and James Hudson III – leave the field in rapid succession Saturday with injuries that hurt the team’s depth at the tackle position.

On Monday, the Browns re-signed a former player who had worked out with the team earlier this offseason with hopes of addressing the depth situation on the offensive line.

Former Cleveland tackle Chim Okorafor joined linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle as two players who re-signed with the Browns this week before the team’s final training camp practices (via Twitter).

We've signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and T Chim Okorafor, and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/QDvdlcO4mt pic.twitter.com/ocWsLpwQ4l — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 19, 2024

The Browns also waived wide receiver Matt Landers while placing Adeniji on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

Both Bouyer-Randle and Okorafor have been with multiple teams in an attempt to make a 53-man roster spot, but neither player has advanced beyond the practice squads in their efforts yet.

Okorafor could see immediate playing time for the Browns due to their lack of depth at the offensive tackle position.

The Browns expect to have Ifedi’s services this week after head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that he was okay despite suffering a hand injury against the Vikings.

Hudson will not practice this week as he recovers from an ankle injury in that same preseason game, and he could potentially miss multiple weeks of practice before the team opens the regular season on Sunday, September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

