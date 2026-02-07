Hanford Dixon Wins Major Cleveland Sports Award

Hanford Dixon earned some significant honors as a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns in the 1980s. During a nine-year career, he was named an All-Pro twice and to the Pro Bowl three times.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment is naming the “Dawg Pound” section of Municipal Stadium. The all-time great moniker has survived the Browns’ departure from the NFL and subsequent return to their new home of Huntington Bank Field and likely whatever future venue awaits.

Since then, he has maintained his ties to the organization, mostly through media endeavors, including a popular podcast. For all of those things, he is rightfully referred to as a Browns legend.

Most recently, Dixon won a major Cleveland sports award, as he was bestowed a lifetime achievement honor from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“A big congrats to the Top Dawg Hanford Dixon on his lifetime achievement award [at the] Greater Cleveland Sports Commission awards. Well-deserved as we celebrate 40 years of the Dawg Pound!” Gabriella Kreuz wrote on X.

The 67-year-old is the 23rd recipient of the award. It recognizes not only his playing career, but his work in the community as well.

Dixon was a first-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Browns. He started 14 of 16 games as a rookie, although it was the only season of his career when he did not have at least one interception.

He teamed in the defensive backfield with fellow cornerback Frank Minnifield, often barking at his teammate, hence the Dawg Pound. In 2009, Dixon and Minniefield were named the No. 2 cornerback tandem of all-time by NFL.com, behind only Mike Haynes and Lester Hayes of the Oakland Raiders.

During Dixon’s nine seasons, the Browns made the playoffs six times and reached the AFC Championship Game three times. He totaled 26 interceptions in 131 games played.

Via “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he continues to weigh in on issues facing the Browns. He recently addressed the Browns’ head coaching search and questioned Andrew Berry’s draft history despite a successful class in 2025. He has also been a vocal supporter of Shedeur Sanders.

As a fixture on the Cleveland sports scene, fans can hopefully expect much more from Dixon in the coming years as well.

