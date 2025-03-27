Browns Nation

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Should Have Reunion With 2 Former Players

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are looking for a new quarterback or two ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The only healthy QB on the roster is Kenny Pickett, who they recently traded for in the offseason.

There’s no telling when Deshaun Watson is going to be ready after his injuries, as many believe that he will not play a snap during the 2025 season.

With that in mind, the Browns are left to either trade for a veteran, sign a veteran, or draft a few prospects in this year’s draft.

Some believe they could target a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, but there’s a growing belief that they could wait until the second or third round at the position and get through 2025 with a bridge quarterback.

Many names have been brought up for who that player might be, but with teams getting aggressive with signings throughout the offseason, the Browns are running out of options.

One player the Browns could target is Joe Flacco, who already has experience bringing this team to the Super Bowl.

The crew at the “Honor The Land” show discussed what it would look like to reunite with Flacco, and Max Loeb suggested that the team should add another player in tandem.

“Mending the emotional bridge with Joe Flacco is also bringing Amari Cooper back,” Loeb said.

The Browns traded Cooper away to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 season, but he is now a free agent who hasn’t been signed yet.

If the Browns do acquire Flacco, it might make sense for them to sign Cooper again, too, as Loeb points out, because the two of them had a great connection and could run that back for the 2025 campaign.

Browns Nation