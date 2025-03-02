Hanford Dixon Has Advice For Browns About QB Situation In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make in the upcoming draft.

They could use the No. 2 pick to get a quarterback or wait further down the road to do so.

Per most reports, they want to go with a proven veteran in free agency, at least to potentially be their starter earlier on in the year.

Nonetheless, that’s not what they should do, at least if you were to ask Hanford Dixon.

Talking on his show, the Browns legend urged the team to stop messing around and use either their first or second-round pick to get their quarterback.

“Let’s go get our guy with that second pick and let’s throw him in the fire right away,” Dixon said.

He firmly believes that they should take whoever is available at No. 2 between Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, adding that the team needs to have their own guy who they develop and bring up as opposed to a veteran.

He also thinks they could go after someone like Jalen Milroe in the second round as the worst-case scenario.

Dixon seems to believe the team could be in a similar position as the Washington Commanders when they took Jayden Daniels.

And as much as he admits that the offensive line was an issue last season, he doesn’t think they’re actually as bad as it seemed.

Of course, that’s up for debate, and it’s hard to disagree with the tape and the numbers, but the rest of the team isn’t as bad as their record showed as well.

