Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Names What Browns’ First Move This Offseason Should Be

Insider Names What Browns’ First Move This Offseason Should Be

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Names What Browns’ First Move This Offseason Should Be
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, tied with the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans as the worst record in the league.

Unsurprisingly, this caused the fanbase to call for many offseason changes, and the team is working on building for the future.

While it would have been nice for the team to keep Myles Garrett around to see this project through, Garrett’s trade request is looming, and fans and analysts are nearly certain that he’ll be on a new team in 2025.

Analyst Zac Jackson mentioned that moving Garrett should be at the top of the team’s priority list in a recent “New York Times” article, indicating that a fresh start might do the team some good.

“I would trade Myles Garrett. If I was Andrew Berry, I know why he doesn’t want to but I would look at that and maximizing that as my chance to save my job. You look at the whole organization; they’re trying to build a stadium and they want Berry and (head coach Kevin) Stefanski to work clearly. This group is not working. This group is two really good drafts away from being back as a playoff contender. Where it goes with these older guys — retirement, contracts and performance — is vital,” Jackson said.

Garrett is a fantastic player, one of the best defenders in the league, but as Jackson pointed out, the team isn’t winning with him.

Something has to change, and if they can get some players, picks, or a combination of both in a trade, it could be worth it to deal the veteran edge-rusher.

NEXT:  Chris Simms Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Browns' Record In 2024
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation