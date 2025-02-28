Insider Names What Browns’ First Move This Offseason Should Be

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, tied with the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans as the worst record in the league.

Unsurprisingly, this caused the fanbase to call for many offseason changes, and the team is working on building for the future.

While it would have been nice for the team to keep Myles Garrett around to see this project through, Garrett’s trade request is looming, and fans and analysts are nearly certain that he’ll be on a new team in 2025.

Analyst Zac Jackson mentioned that moving Garrett should be at the top of the team’s priority list in a recent “New York Times” article, indicating that a fresh start might do the team some good.

“I would trade Myles Garrett. If I was Andrew Berry, I know why he doesn’t want to but I would look at that and maximizing that as my chance to save my job. You look at the whole organization; they’re trying to build a stadium and they want Berry and (head coach Kevin) Stefanski to work clearly. This group is not working. This group is two really good drafts away from being back as a playoff contender. Where it goes with these older guys — retirement, contracts and performance — is vital,” Jackson said.

Garrett is a fantastic player, one of the best defenders in the league, but as Jackson pointed out, the team isn’t winning with him.

Something has to change, and if they can get some players, picks, or a combination of both in a trade, it could be worth it to deal the veteran edge-rusher.

