Browns Urged To Pursue Blockbuster Trade For QB

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most highly discussed teams of the NFL offseason.

There has, predictably, been significant discourse about what the team will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Fans and analysts believe that drafting the right player could help the Browns get out of the rut they’ve found themselves in, making them instantly better from Day 1.

Several positions have been listed as possible options for the Browns to go after, including quarterback, edge-rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback.

Drafting a QB with the No. 2 overall pick is always a risk, as teams don’t know how that player will perform at the next level, carrying inherent risk at a position that has been a point of contention for the Browns for many years.

With this in mind, writer and analyst Gary Davenport indicated that the Browns should try to trade for Anthony Richardson from the Indianapolis Colts, pursuing a QB who already has NFL experience.

“Cleveland also has the first pick in Round 2 and a handful of veteran players such as cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II, who could be on the trade block this offseason. Like the Titans, Cleveland potentially adding a talented young quarterback on a rookie deal without dealing the second overall pick could be a game-changer for the Browns,” Davenport wrote.

Davenport noted that the Browns have plenty of capital to offer a team like the Colts that could be appealing to them moving forward.

Like the Browns, the Colts certainly have some work to do over the next few months, but recent discourse has indicated that they’re not as sold on Richardson as they once were.

If the Browns can acquire him without giving up their No. 2 overall pick like Davenport suggests, this could be a win-win scenario for all parties involved.

