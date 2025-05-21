Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Hanford Dixon Is Saddened About Browns Defender’s Injury News

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Hanford Dixon Is Saddened About Browns Defender’s Injury News
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns recently delivered crushing news, placing linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, ending his 2025 season before it began.

This development left many within the organization devastated, including Browns legend Hanford Dixon.

The former cornerback shared his emotional reaction on his latest podcast, explaining why this loss particularly stings for the defense.

“You could tell he (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) was always a well-prepared guy. I mean, you could tell, by the way he made plays, how fast he was. He had the information that he needed, and he was just making play-after-play-after-play. You know, this really is going to come into play when we play a team like the Baltimore Ravens, because we use JOK a lot as a spot,” Dixon noted.

The talented 25-year-old defender has been sidelined since late last season when he suffered a serious neck injury during a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Though initially hospitalized following the incident, doctors later released him with full movement in all extremities.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently affirmed the organization stands firmly behind Owusu-Koramoah despite this season-ending setback.

While making no predictions about his football future, Berry mentioned that the linebacker remains positive during recovery and continues working with elite medical specialists throughout the process.

This setback comes at a particularly difficult time following his breakthrough 2023 campaign that saw him earn Pro Bowl recognition, record 101 tackles, and secure a contract extension.

The organization now prioritizes his health and long-term well-being above all football considerations.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

Browns Nation