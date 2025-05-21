Insider Foresees A Big Problem With Browns’ QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns face a crowded quarterback competition heading into the new season with four players competing for the starting role.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders will all compete for reps during OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp.

The organization reportedly plans to conduct dual passing camps to distribute practice opportunities evenly among the contenders.

However, insider Albert Breer recently voiced significant concerns during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show regarding the logistics of such an expansive competition.

“I have to think it’s going to be hard for them to run a four-man competition in camp, because you have to get the rest of your team ready. Because of the rules, there are only so many opportunities you get with your first team offense out there. You’ve got to prepare the other 10 guys in the huddle to play football, to play offense in 2025. So, you can’t just endlessly have this quarterback derby going on,” Breer noted.

The unusual nature of having four viable quarterback options creates practical problems beyond normal competitions.

Breer suggested the coaching staff needs to begin narrowing down realistic contenders during early summer activities rather than waiting until August approaches.

This creates an inherent tension within the quarterback room. Flacco, coming off a resurgent season, likely expects substantial work with the first team offense.

With new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees implementing his system, early practice repetitions carry additional importance for all competitors.

This delicate balance between thorough assessment and managing competitive personalities represents precisely the challenge Breer highlighted.

The Browns must establish quarterback clarity before preseason games begin.

