Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns were either at the bottom or near the bottom of the AFC North.

Now, even if that’s the case, they could end up with a winning record and a postseason berth.

That’s how competitive the division has become.

With that in mind, Browns great Hanford Dixon predicted that all four teams from the AFC North Division would make the playoffs next season.

Talking on “The Hanford Dixon Show” Podcast, the legendary athlete talked about how he would not be surprised to watch all teams make big postseason runs.

That’s not much of a hot take anymore, as it could’ve been the case last season if Joe Burrow had not been injured.

Even despite a subpar quarterback situation, the Pittsburgh Steelers still managed to make the playoffs, and they were closer to beating the Buffalo Bills than most people realize.

The Browns also reached the promised land despite having four different players start at the quarterback position.

Baltimore had the best record in the AFC, and while they lost several key guys and their defensive coordinator this offseason, they should still be right up there.

Cleveland can go toe-to-toe with anybody else in the league, especially in the division.

They beat the Steelers last season and have found plenty of success against Burrow in the past.

And after what they accomplished last season, it seems like just making the playoffs won’t be enough anymore; they have to get there and win multiple postseason games to satisfy their goals.

NEXT:  Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

14 mins ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Recognized As Top-10 Tight End

5 hours ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL's Best

6 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

19 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Stage Hold-In During Training Camp

22 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Hanford Dixon Reveals Reasons To Be Excited About The Browns

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Names Top Priority For Browns Entering Training Camp

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Player Has A Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Fans Are The Best In The NFL

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals His 'Hot Take' About Deshaun Watson This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Josh Cribbs Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Analyst Shares Interesting Rank About How Frequently Browns Score First

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Bold Statement Ahead Of 2024 Season

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #5 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Could Target Super Bowl Winning RB

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor

3 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows Dawand Jones' Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Analyst Gives Strong Take On Browns Fanbase

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp Ahead Of Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns First Top Preseason Ranking

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Earns Praise From AFC North Rival

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares How Balanced The New Offense Will Look

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns pre season broadcast sideline reporter Bernie Kosar on the field prior to the National Football League preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on August 17, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Buffalo defeated Cleveland 19-17.

Bernie Kosar Shares Heartfelt Message After Revealing Medical Diagnosis

6 days ago

Browns Nation