Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

For years, the Cleveland Browns were either at the bottom or near the bottom of the AFC North.

Now, even if that’s the case, they could end up with a winning record and a postseason berth.

That’s how competitive the division has become.

With that in mind, Browns great Hanford Dixon predicted that all four teams from the AFC North Division would make the playoffs next season.

Talking on “The Hanford Dixon Show” Podcast, the legendary athlete talked about how he would not be surprised to watch all teams make big postseason runs.

Hanford has a prediction regarding the AFC North. 👀 "It would not surprise me if all four teams made the playoffs this year." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/Dulct5F8Fz — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 14, 2024

That’s not much of a hot take anymore, as it could’ve been the case last season if Joe Burrow had not been injured.

Even despite a subpar quarterback situation, the Pittsburgh Steelers still managed to make the playoffs, and they were closer to beating the Buffalo Bills than most people realize.

The Browns also reached the promised land despite having four different players start at the quarterback position.

Baltimore had the best record in the AFC, and while they lost several key guys and their defensive coordinator this offseason, they should still be right up there.

Cleveland can go toe-to-toe with anybody else in the league, especially in the division.

They beat the Steelers last season and have found plenty of success against Burrow in the past.

And after what they accomplished last season, it seems like just making the playoffs won’t be enough anymore; they have to get there and win multiple postseason games to satisfy their goals.

