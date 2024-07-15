Browns Nation

Monday, July 15, 2024
Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest moves in recent franchise history.

Going after Deshaun Watson could have changed everything, which is why they didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger even though they still had Baker Mayfield.

Of course, that move came with some criticism, given Watson’s situation off the field, but it was also met with hope by the fan base.

Fast forward to today, and the team still hasn’t gotten that MVP-caliber play witnessed during his days with the Houston Texans.

Nonetheless, his teammates still have all the faith in the world in him.

Notably, that was evident when Browns guard Wyatt Teller talked to Tyler Dunne as ESPN Cleveland’s official Twitter account shared a video clip from the “Go Long TD” Podcast.

Per Teller, Watson is up there with Patrick Mahomes in terms of being one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game, talking about all the things he’s seen him do and what he’s capable of on the field.

The issue is that Watson has been away from the game more often than not for three years now, and quarterbacks cannot get the kind of reps or speed from any practice as compared to being on the field.

Watson seemed like he was finally knocking off the rust when he suffered his season-ending injury against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Hopefully, that will be the case as he is what this team needs to go the distance.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation